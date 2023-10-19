California sheriff’s deputy, vehicle passenger wounded in gunfire exchange, sheriff’s office says

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a vehicle stopped in a hit-and-run investigation and sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire in southern California, wounding a deputy and the passenger. Both were in stable condition at a hospital Thursday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened when deputies stopped a vehicle in Palm Desert on Wednesday night. The office says that as the driver was being detained the passenger fired at deputies. At least one deputy fired back. The driver was unharmed and was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

