Civic group launches $4M campaign to boost embattled San Francisco ahead of global trade summit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco business leaders launched a new $4 million marketing campaign ahead of a global economic summit expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the embattled city. The city has taken a beating in the national news media as it struggles to recover economically from the pandemic. It also has long had problems with public drug use and homelessness. The privately funded campaign launched Thursday touts San Francisco’s resilience, innovation and moxie. President Joe Biden and other heads of state, foreign journalists and business executives are expected in San Francisco for the annual gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit Nov. 11-17.

By JANIE HAR and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.