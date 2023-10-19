Skip to Content
AP-National

‘Drop in the ocean’: UN-backed aid could soon enter Gaza from Egypt, but only at a trickle for now

By
Published 12:51 PM

By JAMEY KEATEN and JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — U.N. officials and their partners are ramping up efforts to take advantage of a possible window for Israel and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid shipments into Gaza, whose people have been stripped of deliveries of fuel, food, water and medical supplies from the outside as Israeli forces strike at Hamas militants who led a deadly incursion in Israel on Oct. 7. Here’s a look at what the aid shipments might look like, when they can start — and what they might do to ease civilians’ suffering.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content