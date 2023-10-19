Dutch court convicts man who projected antisemitic message on Anne Frank museum
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court in Amsterdam has sentenced a Polish-Canadian national to two months in prison for projecting a message alluding to an antisemitic conspiracy theory onto the Anne Frank House museum. Robert Wilson was charged with insulting a group and inciting discrimination for using a laser projector in February to display the words that Anne Frank “invented the ballpoint pen” on the side of house where the Jewish teenager hid with her family during the Holocaust. The text refers to a debunked claim that Frank’s famed diary is a forgery.