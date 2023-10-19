Garcelle Beauvais teams with Kellogg Foundation for a $90M plan to expand ‘Pockets of Hope’ in Haiti
By GLENN GAMBOA
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Humanitarian donations to conflict-ravaged Haiti have dramatically declined since the assassination of its President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. But the W.K. Kellogg Foundation wants to reverse that with a new $90 million campaign it calls “Pockets of Hope.” The foundation launched the initiative in September with a commitment of $30 million over three years. The foundation’s president and CEO says it will focus on community-level efforts to provide education, health care and economic development. She hopes the foundation’s success in providing support to communities in Haiti will convince other nonprofits to help as well.