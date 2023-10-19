Garcelle Beauvais teams with Kellogg Foundation for a $90M plan to expand ‘Pockets of Hope’ in Haiti

NEW YORK (AP) — Humanitarian donations to conflict-ravaged Haiti have dramatically declined since the assassination of its President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. But the W.K. Kellogg Foundation wants to reverse that with a new $90 million campaign it calls “Pockets of Hope.” The foundation launched the initiative in September with a commitment of $30 million over three years. The foundation’s president and CEO says it will focus on community-level efforts to provide education, health care and economic development. She hopes the foundation’s success in providing support to communities in Haiti will convince other nonprofits to help as well.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.