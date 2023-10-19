No gun, no car, no living witnesses against man charged in Tupac Shakur killing, defense lawyer says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer speaking for the former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996 says he sees key weaknesses in the murder case in Las Vegas. Attorney Ross Goodman told reporters Thursday that police and prosecutors have no gun, no car and “no witnesses from 27 years ago.” Goodman told a judge he’s close to being hired to represent Duane “Keffe D” Davis, and the judge reset arraignment for Nov. 2. Goodman told reporters that Davis will plead not guilty and seek release from jail pending trial. Davis was arrested Sept. 29 in a Las Vegas suburb. He’s accused of orchestrating the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

