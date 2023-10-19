Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a foreign agent

A Russian-American journalist working for a U.S. government-funded media company has been detained in Russia and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent. Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty editor Alsu Kurmasheva is the second U.S. journalist to be detained in Russia this year. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for alleged spying in March. Russian state news agency Tatar-Inform says authorities accused Kurmasheva of collecting information about Russia’s military activities “in order to transmit information to foreign sources.” The Committee to Protect Journalists said Kurmasheva could be sentenced to up to five years in prison, if convicted. Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty says Kurmasheva was stopped at Kazan International Airport on June 2.

By The Associated Press

