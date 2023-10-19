Sidney Powell vowed to ‘release the Kraken’ to help Donald Trump. She may now testify against him

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kraken has cracked. Lawyer Sidney Powell vowed to “release the Kraken” as she helped lead a legal battle for former President Donald Trump to overturn his 2020 election loss. She has now struck a deal with Georgia prosecutors this week that could have her testify against him. Her guilty plea Thursday culminates a three-year journey in which she pursued baseless and often outlandish theories in the weeks before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Along the way, Powell was part of several key events and now becomes a potentially critical witness against him.

