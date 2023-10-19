Woman says she was raped after getting into a car she thought she had booked
BOSTON (AP) — A man has been charged with raping a woman who thought he was the driver she requested after leaving a Boston nightclub. Police say the woman left the nightclub early Saturday and got into the car, believing it to be an Uber she had requested for the ride home. But after she got in, the driver drove behind some buildings, put a T-shirt over the rear window and then allegedly raped her before dropping her off near her home. The driver, identified as a 29-year-old Worcester man, pleaded not guilty Monday. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to his attorney. Uber told The Boston Globe that the man isn’t a driver for the ride-booking service.