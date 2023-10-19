Workers at Mexico’s federal courts launch a 4-day strike over president’s planned budget cuts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of judicial employees, from administrative staff to judges, took to the steps of Mexico City’s largest federal court to launch a national, four-day strike against proposed budget cuts. In the first labor action to emerge in Mexico’s judiciary in decades, workers Thursday began protesting planned reductions in funding for the judiciary in next year’s federal budget. Pending Senate approval next week, 13 of the 14 special funds used to finance employee benefits will be closed. The lower house of Congress approved the measure on Tuesday. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed senior legal officials for inciting the strike.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.