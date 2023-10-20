Carín León and Formula One’s Sergio Pérez discuss their musical collaboration, ‘Por La Familia’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the music video for “Por La Familia,” a new track from Carín León and BorderKid, León is whisked away into a surrealist landscape inspired by Mexico. His taxi driver? Formula One’s Sergio “Checo” Pérez. It might seem like an unusual pairing, but bringing León and Pérez actually makes a lot of sense. They’re both global icons in their respective fields, bringing Mexican culture to the masses. In interviews with both León and Pérez, the musician and driver express mutual appreciation for one another and the growing popularity of Mexican music globally. Borderkid is the the moniker of A-list producer Édgar Barrera, who’s worked with Madonna, Karol G and numerous other stars.

