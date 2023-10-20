DeSantis allies ask Florida judge to throw out Disney’s counterclaims in lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the board of Walt Disney World’s governing district are asking a state judge to dismiss Disney’s counterclaims in a lawsuit. The governing district made the request in court papers Wednesday. The counterclaims seek a court declaration that agreements Disney made with supporters on the district’s board before it was taken over by the DeSantis allies are valid. The agreements shifted control over design and construction at Disney World from the district to the company. Disney also wants a ruling that the DeSantis allies violated the company’s contracts, free speech and due process rights.

