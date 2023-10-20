EU discusses Bulgaria’s gas transit tax that has angered Hungary and Serbia

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The European Commission says it’s discussing with Bulgaria its introduction of a fee on Russian gas transits, a measure that has angered EU co-member Hungary as well as Serbia — both recipients of Russian gas. Bulgaria last week introduced the new energy tax on Russian natural gas transfers through its territory. Bulgaria believes it will reduce the privileged position of Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom in southeastern Europe and deter Russian influence in the region in general. The new tax of 10 euros per megawatt-hour on the Russian gas transfers was introduced along with a special Bulgarian law on implementing sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

