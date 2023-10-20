Evacuees live nomadic life after Maui wildfire as housing shortage intensifies and tourists return

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Thousands of people displaced by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century are facing uncertainty as they try to find housing in an expensive housing market that’s also in high demand as a vacation spot. Maui and Lahaina in particular already had a severe housing shortage before the fire incinerated an estimated 3,000 homes. The gradual return of tourists further threatens to displace evacuees who have been staying in hotel rooms. Being an island also means it’s not feasible for authorities to ship in mobile homes as are used in other natural disasters. The Red Cross says it’s not asking anyone to leave hotels until they’ve found permanent housing.

