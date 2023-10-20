Former Florida lawmaker who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” will serve six-months in federal prison for defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Former state Rep. Joe Harding, a 36-year-old Republican, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud. He resigned in December after being charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans.

