Hurricane Norma takes aim at Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts, as Tammy threatens islands in the Atlantic

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Norma is bearing down on the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, while Hurricane Tammy is headed for the islands of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tammy’s maximum sustained winds grew to 80 mph that Norma had 120 mph maximum sustained winds and was located about 145 miles south of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 3 storm was moving north-northwest at 9 mph. Norma was expected to weaken only slightly before it hits land. Hotels in Los Cabos remained about three-quarters full of tourists. But beaches were closed and flights were canceled.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.