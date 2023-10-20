In Lebanon, thousands are displaced from border towns by clashes, stretching state resources

TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — More than 4,200 people have been displaced from villages in south Lebanon by clashes on the border with Israel, and local officials say they are ill-prepared for the much larger exodus that would ensue if the the limited conflict escalates to an all-out war. Some 1,500 of the displaced are staying in three schools in the coastal city of Tyre, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the border. As children ran through the courtyard and women hung out clothes to dry on chairs at one of those schools on Friday, Mortada Mhanna, head of the disaster management unit of the municipalities in the Tyre area, said hundreds of newly displaced people are arriving each day.

