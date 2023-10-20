India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has successfully carried out the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025. The space agency says the test involved launching a module to outer space and bringing it back to earth to test the spacecraft’s crew escape system. India’s space agency chief S. Somanath said the test was carried out successfully on Saturday after overcoming a technical hitch. In September, India successfully launched its first space mission to study the sun. That was less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south pole region of the moon making it the fourth country to achieve the milestone.

