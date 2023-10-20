Juveniles charged with dousing acid on playground slides that injured 4 children
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor says Thursday that two juveniles have been charged after several slides at a park were doused with acid this summer and four children were injured. The juveniles, whose identities cannot be released due to their ages, have been charged with four counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as vandalism. Authorities had responded in June to reports of a suspicious substance on the playground and children leaving the park with burns. The Hampden district attorney did not say whether the suspects have been arrested.