Marine fatally shot at Camp Lejeune was 19 and from North Carolina, the base says

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A Marine killed in a shooting at Camp Lejeune has been identified by officials as a 19-year-old lance corporal from North Carolina. Base officials say Austin B. Schwenk died Wednesday in an incident in a barracks room on the base. The base said Schwenk was from Onslow County, North Carolina. He enlisted in 2022 and belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. The base says a second Marine was being held Friday on suspicion of being involved in the death. Officials called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect.

