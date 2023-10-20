Teachers union in Portland, Oregon, votes to strike over class sizes, pay, lack of resources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The teachers union in Portland, Oregon, has voted to go on strike. The Portland Association of Teachers announced the vote results Friday. The strike would begin Nov. 1, unless an agreement is reached with the school district before then. Large class sizes, low pay and a lack of resources were among the main issues cited by teachers. The union has been bargaining for months with the school district for a new contract, which expired in June. Portland Public Schools said it would stay at the bargaining table in the hopes of reaching a fair settlement.

