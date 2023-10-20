The Supreme Court allows the White House to continue work to combat controversial social media posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will indefinitely block a lower court order curbing Biden administration efforts to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The justices said Friday they would hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Missouri and others accusing administration officials of unconstitutionally squelching conservative points of view. The new case adds to a term already heavy with social media issues. White House communications staffers, the surgeon general and the FBI are among those who would have been affected by the order. The lawsuit said they were among those who coerced changes in online content on Facebook, X and other media platforms. The companies themselves are not part of the litigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.