Trump asks judge to pause gag order in 2020 election case while he pursues his appeal
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a federal judge to lift a narrow gag order imposed on him in his 2020 election interference case while the former president pursues a challenge to the ruling aimed at reining in his incendiary rhetoric. Trump’s legal team wants U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to pause her gag order ruling issued earlier this week, pending review by higher courts. Trump’s lawyers said they will seek an emergency stay from the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit if Chutkan denies their request. They say neither prosecutors nor the judge have “come close” to justifying the gag order.