Youth football team suspended after parent allegedly shoots coach in front of kids

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis has suspended a youth football team whose coach was shot allegedly by an upset parent in front of players. The city’s Recreation Division said in a a statement Friday that the team is suspended from the city league. Police say a father who was upset about his son’s playing time shot assistant coach Shaquille Latimore multiple times last week. Latimore told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he’s disappointed the season was canceled. He says the actions of one adult shouldn’t ruin the season for the team of mostly 7- and 8-year-olds.

