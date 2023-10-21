A reward is being offered for a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Maryland judge. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to find 49-year-old Pedro Argote. Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot Thursday in his driveway hours after he awarded custody of Argote’s children to his wife in their divorce case. The Marshal’s Service says authorities believe Argote may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL 450 with Maryland license plates. They say Argote has ties to multiple areas outside of Maryland, including Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; Columbus, Indiana; and unknown cities in North Carolina.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.