Philippines says its coast guard ship and supply boat are hit by Chinese vessels near disputed shoal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a Chinese coast guard ship and a militia vessel separately bumped a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat off a disputed shoal. The officials did not say if there were injuries or damage Sunday. The Philippines government is condemning the incident in “the strongest degree” and calls it a violation of Manila’s sovereignty. A Philippine government task force says the incident occurred Sunday off Second Thomas Shoal. It says two Philippine supply boats being escorted by two Philippine coast guard ships were scheduled to deliver food and other supplies to the atoll in the face of a years-long Chinese blockade. It was the first time such collisions have happened off the disputed shoal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.