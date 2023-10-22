Biden walks a tightrope with his support for Israel as his party’s left urges restraint

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing anew the balancing act of demonstrating full-throated support for America’s closest ally in the Middle East while trying to press the Israelis to act with enough restraint to keep their war with Hamas from metastasizing. Biden is promising to have Israel’s back as it aims to take out the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip and carried out the brutal attacks that killed 1,400 Israelis. But as the crisis in the Middle East unfolds, Biden is facing building pressure in the U.S. and from allies to balance his support for Israel with recognition for the plight of innocent Palestinians.

By AAMER MADHANI and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

