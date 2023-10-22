Soccer fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at age 86

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Old Trafford is a scene of mourning and commemoration as soccer fans of Manchester United and other teams flocked to the storied stadium to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at the age of 86. Charlton died Saturday surrounded by his family. It sparked an influx of tributes from around the world for someone United described as a “hero to millions.” Soccer fans laid flowers and scarves outside Old Trafford and left messages as a tribute to Charlton. A wreath was laid at the base of the Trinity statue of Charlton, George Best and Denis Law in the forecourt of the stadium. A book of condolence was opened on Sunday morning in a suite at Old Trafford.

