Swift bests Scorsese at box office, but ‘Killers of the Flower Moon” opens strongly

NEW YORK (AP) — In a movie match-up almost as unlikely as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” Martin Scorsese took on Taylor Swift in cinemas over the weekend. And while the box office belonged for a second time to “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” got off to a strong start in Apple Studios’ first major theatrical gambit. After a record-breaking opening weekend of $92.8 million, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” took in an estimated $31 million over the weekend from 3,855 locations, according to AMC Theaters. “Killers of the Flower Moon” debuted with $23 million, marking the third best opening for the 80-year-old Scorsese. The $200-million film is the largest production yet from Apple Studios.

