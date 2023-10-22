UK records a fourth death linked to a storm that battered northern Europe

LONDON (AP) — A fourth person has died in Britain during a storm that pounded the U.K. and northern Europe with gale-force winds and torrential rain. Derbyshire Police said Sunday that a woman in her 80s was found dead at a home in Chesterfield, central England. Her death was being linked to flooding in the area. In nearby Derby, the River Derwent reached its highest-ever recorded level on Saturday amid a storm that brought 8 inches of rain to parts of Britain. Since Thursday, at least five people have died in Storm Babet, which battered Britain, northern Germany and southern Scandinavia with powerful winds, heavy rain and sea surges.

