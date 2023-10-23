Milwaukee comic shop looking to sell copy of first appearance of Spider-Man, book could go for $35K

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee comic book shop is looking to sell a rare copy of the first appearance of Spider-Man. The Journal Sentinel reports that Collector’s Edge has acquired a copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15. The shop’s owner, Steve Dobrzynski, first posted photos of the book on social media last Tuesday. He says a couple found the book among a dead relative’s possessions and brought it to him for help selling it. The 1962 comic book was written by Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee and tells the story of how Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, gaining amazing powers. Dobrzynski says the book is worn but could go for $35,000. A near-perfect copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15 sold for $3.6 million in 2021 at auction in Texas.

