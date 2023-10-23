More than 1,600 migrants arrive on Spanish Canary Islands. One boat carried 320 people

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services on Spain’s Canary Islands say over 300 migrants have arrived in two boats, bringing to more than 1,600 the number of migrants who have reached the islands since Friday. The service said one boat carrying 229 migrants was escorted to El Hierro island early Monday while another with 85 was taken to Tenerife. Of the boats that arrived over the weekend, one on Saturday was carrying 320 migrants. The state news agency EFE said it was the largest number in a single boat since human traffickers began to regularly use the Canary Island route in 1994.

