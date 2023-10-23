Spanish police say they have confiscated ancient gold jewelry worth millions taken from Ukraine

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have confiscated 11 pieces of ancient gold jewelry that were taken out of Ukraine illegally in 2016. A statement says five people who were attempting to sell the pieces in Spain have been arrested. The jewelry was said to be worth 60 million euros, or $64 million, and dated from between the eighth and fourth centuries B.C. The pieces went missing after being put on display between 2009 and 2013 in a museum in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. The five arrested included two Ukrainians, one of them an Orthodox Church priest, and three Spaniards.

