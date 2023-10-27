2 dead in Mozambique protests over local election results, watchdog says. Police say 70 arrested

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — A corruption watchdog group in Mozambique says a police officer and a civilian have been killed during protests over disputed local election results. Police reported a total of 70 arrests in four cities but did not announce any fatalities. Demonstrators barricaded streets and a private TV channel reported that two people were seriously injured by tear gas grenades. The unrest on Friday followed the official validation of election results that gave the ruling Frelimo party victory in 64 out of 65 municipalities. A consortium of election observers has reported widespread ballot stuffing, voter intimidation and falsification of results in favor of Frelimo in the Oct. 11 election.

