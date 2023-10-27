2024 GOP hopefuls will defend Israel, seek donors at big Republican Jewish Coalition gathering

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The GOP presidential candidates are expected to woo donors and offer a staunch defense for Israel as they address at the annual gathering of a Republican Jewish group this weekend. The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering of donors in Las Vegas kicking off Friday has for years been a key stop for GOP candidates as they seek to not only court Jewish voters but also to present themselves as stalwart allies with Israel. This year’s summit comes as Israel has been plunged into crisis after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. For Republican White House hopefuls, the war has become a prominent issue on the campaign trail.

