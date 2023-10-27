3 sea turtles released into their natural habitat after rehabbing in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three sea turtles are back in their natural habitats after being rehabilitated at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida. The turtles were brought to the facility on Florida’s Gulf Coast over the past few months. Two of the turtles are green sea turtles, and the third is a Kemp’s ridley turtle, aquarium officials said in a news release. Sparkler, a juvenile green sea turtle, was released Thursday at Fred Howard Park, near Spring Hill, Florida. A large green sea turtle and a Kemp’s ridley turtle were released on Monday in Homosassa, which is north of Tampa.

