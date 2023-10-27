Canadian fishing boat rescues American fisherman from missing vessel based in Washington state

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian fishing boat has rescued an American man one day after the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search for a missing commercial fishing boat from Washington state with two people board. A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman says the Canada-based Ocean Sunset spotted a covered life raft drifting in open ocean about 46 miles off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday. He says the Ocean Sunset’s crew found the man conscious on the raft, which was from the Evening fishing boat based in Gray’s Harbor, Washington. The fate of the Evening and the other person aboard are unknown. Coast Guard officials hoped to speak with the survivor soon to determine whether to renew the search. The Evening had been reported missing in mid-October.

