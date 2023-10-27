Daughter of divisive former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin named head of political party linked to him

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s ruling party has selected as its leader the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, the country’s divisive former prime minister, highlighting the family’s continuing influence more than two decades after Thaksin entered politics. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, was voted into the post at a meeting at the Pheu Thai Party’s Bangkok headquarters. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a party member, was among those who congratulated her. Thaksin, a telecoms billionaire, was elected prime minister in 2001 and reelected in 2005, largely because of populist policies that attracted lower-income voters. But he was ousted by a military coup in 2006. The popularity of her father remains a factor behind Paetongtarn’s support, especially among the poor and working class.

