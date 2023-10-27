Desperate Acapulco residents demand government aid days after Hurricane Otis

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Groups of angry, desperate residents began blocking the only entrances to the hurricane ravaged resort of Acapulco to demand food and water after three days of going without. As Mexico’s military leaders listed the aid that was beginning to pour into the city – thousands of packages of basic necessities, water, medical personnel – most area residents had yet to see it. And while authorities had allowed residents to take what they needed from stores across the city, people in more rural areas on the outskirts of Acapulco said their homes were wrecked and they had no access to food or water.

