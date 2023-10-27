El Salvador’s President Bukele registers for 2024 reelection — unconstitutionally, critics say

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has registered to run for reelection next year. Critics say the move is unconstitutional, but it is supported by a 2021 Supreme Court ruling. The United States assistant secretary for the Western Hemisphere said Friday the issue is for Salvadorans to decide on election day. In order to run, the country will need to choose an interim president for six months starting in December. At the moment, polls suggest the wildly popular Bukele and the New Ideas party would win a landslide victory.

