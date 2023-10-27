In Seattle, phones ding. Killer whales could be close

SEATTLE (AP) — In a city known for its stunning views of Puget Sound, Seattle’s most coveted sightings are of orcas and other whales. The fate of endangered resident orcas is a common topic of conversation, though glimpses of the enchanting creatures are elusive. But Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp group chat, is making it easier for residents to find the whales and, organizers hope, get motivated to learn about and protect the animals. The group chat alerts its 1,800 members when orcas are near. Users credit the alerts for seeing whales as they swim past the city’s skyline, calves with parents, pod hunts, and orcas surfacing so close to shore they could hear and smell their fishy breathing.

