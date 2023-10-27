The strike has dimmed the spotlight on the fall’s best performances. Here’s 13 you shouldn’t miss

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the many impacts of Hollywood’s lengthy actors strike has been that most performers haven’t been able to promote their work. Movies have continued to flow into theaters and onto streaming services, but without their usual promotional blitzes. That’s led to some truly standout performances — like Lily Gladstone’s in “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Jamie Foxx in “The Burial” — getting less attention. Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle breaks down 13 underseen performers, including Jodie Foster in “Nyad,” Gabriel García Bernal in “Cassandro” and Marshawn Lynch — yes, the former NFL star — in “Bottoms.” While some films are only in theaters, several are streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

