Timeline shows Maine suspect moved swiftly to carry out mass shooting rampage and elude police

BOSTON (AP) — A timeline released Friday shows that the suspect in the Maine mass shootings stayed one step ahead of police who rushed to the bowling alley and a bar but were too late to stop him from killing 18 people and slipping away into the night in his Subaru. The timeline shows how quickly Card managed to carry out the worst mass killing in state history. Most mass killing suspects are caught alive or found dead within minutes of police arriving. But officers were at the scenes within minutes and Card was nowhere to be found. Card’s body was discovered Friday with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lisbon Falls, not far from the scene of the shootings.

By CLAUDIA LAUER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

