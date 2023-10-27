West Virginia school system mandates religious training following revival assembly lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district has passed a policy mandating annual religious freedom training as part of a lawsuit settlement. The settlement was finalized Thursday. It comes after some students were required to attend an evangelical preacher’s religious revival assembly during the school day in 2022. Cabell Board of Education lawyer Brian D. Morrison said in a statement that the policy makes clear that it is “not the province of a public school to either inhibit, or advance, religious beliefs or practices.”. The policy also requires the district superintendent and principals “to attempt in good faith” to monitor school-sponsored activities to ensure policy compliance.

