Youngkin administration says 3,400 voters removed from rolls in error, but nearly all now reinstated

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has identified nearly 3,400 voters who were improperly removed from the state’s rolls due to probation violations. That’s a greater number than the administration previously acknowledged. The Department of Elections said in a statement Friday that the vast majority of those voters have been reinstated by local registrars. The administration says the error stemmed from a data-processing issue in which probation violations were misclassified as new felonies. Democrats have been sharply critical of the issue. An investigation by the state’s watchdog agency is underway.

