At least 32 people were killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on a highway in Egypt, authorities say

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s health ministry says at least 32 people were killed and 63 others injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. The multi-car pileup on Saturday set some vehicles ablaze. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, the ministry said in a statement. Footage circulating online showed many burned vehicles on the side of the road with firefighters extinguishing the fire. In one footage many vehicles were seen on fire with thick plumes of smoke billowing from them. The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of heavy fog on highways a day earlier, according to local reports.

