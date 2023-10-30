King Charles III is in Kenya for a state visit and will acknowledge ‘painful aspects’ of the past

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III has arrived in Kenya for his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch. He will acknowledge the “painful aspects” of the countries’ shared history while underscoring his commitment to an organization that’s been central to Britain’s global power since World War II. The four-day visit is full of symbolism as Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, learned that she had become U.K. monarch while visiting the East African nation in 1952. At the time, it was a British colony. Kenya celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence this year.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI and EMMANUEL IGUNZA Associated Press

