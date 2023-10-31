China’s forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparking new exchange of warnings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine navy patrol ship has been shadowed by Chinese forces near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. The incident that happened Monday near Scarborough Shoal sparked a fresh exchange of accusations and warnings between the Asian neighbors. Chinese and Philippine security officials gave conflicting accounts of the encounter near Scarborough Shoal. China has had the shoal surrounded with its navy and coast guard ships since a tense standoff with Philippine vessels more than a decade ago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.