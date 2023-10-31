Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary to Obama, confirmed as US ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Jacob Lew as ambassador to Israel, filling the key diplomatic post as the country is fighting a war with Hamas. Lew was a treasury secretary under President Barack Obama. He has promised to stand side by side with Israel’s leaders as they respond to the militant group’s surprise attack on Oct. 7, telling senators in his confirmation hearing that “at this moment, there is no greater mission than to be asked to strengthen the ties between the United States and the State of Israel.” The U.S. has not had an ambassador in Israel since Tom Nides left in July.

