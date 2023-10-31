Mississippi gubernatorial contenders Reeves and Presley will have 1 debate to cap a tough campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley are about to face off in their only debate. It’s scheduled to happen Wednesday night, six days before the Nov. 7 election. The two men have proposed significantly different platforms for governing Mississippi. The conservative state has long been one of the poorest in the United States. Presley advocates expanding Medicaid to people who earn modest wages but have no private health insurance. Reeves says he does not want more people on a program he calls “welfare.” Reeves calls for eliminating Mississippi’s income tax. Presley says he wants to reduce the state grocery tax.

